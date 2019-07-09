Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

About Nevada Copper

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

