New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

NFE stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $69,417.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $25,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

