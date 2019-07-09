New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

NFE stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $69,417.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $25,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.