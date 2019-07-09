New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,651,000 after buying an additional 597,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 626,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,649,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 1,303,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.35. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

