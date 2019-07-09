OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.91 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $446.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

