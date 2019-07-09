Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) versus Lithium Americas (NASDAQ:LAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Opiant Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.08%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $13.98 million 3.65 -$21.19 million ($7.10) -1.83 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 74.81 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -15.65

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals -30.98% -32.67% -22.01% Lithium Americas -560.33% -26.10% -20.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

