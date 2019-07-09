Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) were up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 5,967,969 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,088,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEUM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,460,000.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

