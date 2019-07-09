Patterson Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.