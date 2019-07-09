Peel Hunt Cuts RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target to GBX 131

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities cut RPS Group to an add rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

LON:RPS opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.93. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £197,659.51 ($258,277.16). Also, insider Catherine Glickman bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,775 ($51,973.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 221,050 shares of company stock valued at $25,728,450.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

