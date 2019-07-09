PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,264,000 after buying an additional 417,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,429,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 73,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

