PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $390.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

