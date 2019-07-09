Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $13.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.75 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.35 billion to $62.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.59. 1,350,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

