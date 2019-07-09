Reviewing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Keppel REIT (NASDAQ:KREVF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $8.11 million 3.69 $620,000.00 N/A N/A Keppel REIT $92.98 million 33.26 N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keppel REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Keppel REIT does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 9.07% 2.00% 1.27% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

