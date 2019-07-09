Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS ROAN opened at $1.52 on Friday. Roan Resources has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,355,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,287,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,738,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,005,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,406,000.

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

