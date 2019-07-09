Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.48).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.79 ($7.89) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.39.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

