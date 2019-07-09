RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 99000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $544,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

