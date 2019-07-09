SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.02. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. DW Partners LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,820,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,053 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

