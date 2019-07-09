Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $48.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after acquiring an additional 317,424 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,136,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 1,159,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,789. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.