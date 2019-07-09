South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. 183,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. South State has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. South State had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.