SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SunOpta stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $920,050. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SunOpta by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SunOpta by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in SunOpta by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 647,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 280,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

