The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.361 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

The Zweig Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The Zweig Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. The Zweig Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

