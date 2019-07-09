Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2019

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. 688,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,795. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,813 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $1,845,961.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,216.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 32,529 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $3,321,536.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,216.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,037 shares of company stock worth $22,384,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 215,042 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,625,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

