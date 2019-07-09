Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

TRUP stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,926,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,132. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trupanion by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trupanion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.