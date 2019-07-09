Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUES. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.84 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $210.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 30,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 180,100 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $313,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,571,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 259,130 shares of company stock valued at $435,859 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,504,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.