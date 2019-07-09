Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.31. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.