UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,827.71 ($23.88).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 2,097.50 ($27.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,131.50 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,999.60.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

