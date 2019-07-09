UBS Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $245.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of BIDU opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46. Baidu has a twelve month low of $106.80 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

