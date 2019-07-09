ValuEngine Lowers KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.16. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

