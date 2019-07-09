Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.51 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $715.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 626,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 181,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

