Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $74.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.78 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $75.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $321.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.45 million to $396.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.95 million, with estimates ranging from $331.59 million to $746.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 223,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,241. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

