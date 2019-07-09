Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Voxeljet from $5.50 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Voxeljet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.87 on Friday. Voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.93.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voxeljet will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voxeljet stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.93% of Voxeljet worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

