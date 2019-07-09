Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waitr in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Waitr news, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Meaux acquired 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $4,056,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Waitr by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,221 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 637,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Waitr has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

