Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and NOW (OTCMKTS:DNOW) Critical Survey

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and NOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOW has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and NOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 NOW 0 5 0 0 2.00

NOW has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given NOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.08 NOW $3.13 billion 0.50 $52.00 million $0.36 40.19

NOW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% NOW 2.16% 4.19% 2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of NOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NOW beats Weatherford International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About NOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items. The company also provides machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; OEM equipment including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, blowers and valves; and warehouse and inventory management solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it offers supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

