WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will report $21.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WidePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. WidePoint reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full year sales of $92.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.92 million to $93.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WidePoint.

Shares of WYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 247,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,918. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

