Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WINA opened at $171.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54. Winmark has a 12-month low of $141.10 and a 12-month high of $194.85.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Zola sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $130,530.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,050,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,887. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.