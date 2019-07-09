WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the grocer’s stock.

MRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.18 ($3.24).

MRW stock opened at GBX 207.90 ($2.72) on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 192.15 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Trevor Strain sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($556,644.45).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

