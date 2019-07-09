Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $872.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $872.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Four analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.81 million. Workday reported sales of $671.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,329,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $2,200,980.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,866 shares of company stock worth $109,900,381. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $218.74. 1,361,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

