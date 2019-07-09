Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yatra Online from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,752,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 813,792 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,033,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

