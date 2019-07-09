Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. AXA Equitable reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

EQH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 3,956,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,084. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

