Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. AXA Equitable reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

EQH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 3,956,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,084. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.