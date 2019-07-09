Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $35.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.31 billion. General Motors reported sales of $36.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $145.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.49 billion to $147.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.45 billion to $146.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,638,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 5,884,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.