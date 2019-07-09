Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. Kirby posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.78 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Kirby has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,025,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

