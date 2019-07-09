Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 336,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.99. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $281.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

