Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.57. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 218,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

