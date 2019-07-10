$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 15,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.52. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $61,753.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,461.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $38,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,462 shares of company stock worth $10,521,618. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

