-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Akorn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Akorn in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Akorn has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $626.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.90.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

