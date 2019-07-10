$0.65 EPS Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $66,268,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3,459.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 643,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 242.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 890,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 630,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,551. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

