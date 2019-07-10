$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 961,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,008. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

