$1.08 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.14. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

In other AutoNation news, EVP James R. Bender sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $42,590.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,073.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl C. Liebert III purchased 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $100,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,296.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,693. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,965,000 after buying an additional 723,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,274,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,965. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

