$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.78.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,284,590 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,573 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.24.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

