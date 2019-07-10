$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total value of $1,060,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. 4,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,057. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

