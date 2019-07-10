$146.98 Million in Sales Expected for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce sales of $146.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $147.04 million. Caesarstone posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year sales of $578.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.26 million to $582.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $601.32 million, with estimates ranging from $595.07 million to $607.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

CSTE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 9,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,692. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $533.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

